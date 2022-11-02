Seconds before being hit by a train, mother and child saved by RPF jawans | VIDEO

New Delhi, Nov 02: Promptness and quick thinking of two jawans of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of a woman and her child who had fallen off a moving train in Mumbai.

The entire incident where the two jawans of the Crime Wing of the RPF heroically saved the lives of the woman and her child who fell off due to the jostling of passengers was captured on the CCTV camera. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the local train had just started the journey from Mankhurd Railway Station.

The footage from the CCTV camera shows an RPF personnel bending on a railway platform and pulling the child to the platform, just seconds before a train rushes past them.

Second later, the woman who was holding on to the door of the coach of the moving train can be seen almost caught between the coach and the platform. Immediately, without any second thoughts, another jawan sprung into action and ran towards the woman to pull her away from the train. The woman and the jawan fell on the platform but were safe.

After the child is pulled to the platform at the beginning of the video, people can be seen rushing to help the RFP personnel and the woman, who are seen lying on the ground.

This is not the first time that an RPF jawan has prevented an accident. In October this year, another RPF jawan saved a man by pulling him to safety as he slipped between the platform and a moving train at the Madhya Pradesh's Nagda Railway station.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 11:15 [IST]