Second time lucky? AAP conducts Punjab-like 'Who should be CM' survey in Gujarat

oi-Deepika S

Surat, Oct 29: With eyes on the elections due this year, Arvind Kejriwal is asking the people of Gujarat to share their views on "Who should be the chief minister candidate?" on a telephone number provided by Aam Aadmi Party. The party had earlier conducted a similar survey in Punjab before the elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal asked, "Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion."

"We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We are issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it until 5 pm on 3rd November. We will announce the result on 4th November," Kejriwal said in Surat.

The AAP chief gave a number to register the opinion - 6357000360. On this number, people can send a voice message, WhatsApp and SMS till November 3. An email id on which views can be sent has also been shared.

It may be recalled that during Punjab state elections, the AAP had conducted a similar survey, and Bhagwant Mann emerged as the popular choice.

AAP registered a landslide victory in Punjab and Mann took charge as the chief minister.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 12:42 [IST]