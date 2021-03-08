Parliament Budget session: RS adjourned till 11 am as Oppn parties raise slogans against increasing fuel price

Tunnels to link new residences of PM, VP to Parliament

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The month-long second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday in the middle of a high octane campaign for assembly elections in four states and one UT.

On chair, Venakiah Naidu welcomed members of Parliament as the sessions begins.

''I appeal to all the members to be present in the House, to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge,'' Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Newest First Oldest First "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after slogans were raised by Congress MPs demanding a discussion on rise in fuel prices Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am as Congress MPs raise slogans demanding a discussion over rise in fuel prices Petrol & diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre & Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices 24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in Rajya Sabha Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan in Rajya Sabha I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh in Rajya Sabha International Womens Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions & achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination & efforts that underline their achievements: Rajya Sabha Chairman I appeal to all the members to be present in the House, to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu On behalf of entire House & on my own behalf, I compliment Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on assuming the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He is one of the long-serving leaders of the country, with vast legislative & administrative experience: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Floor Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha & Derek O'Brien, Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha write to Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls in 5 states. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Floor Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha & Derek O'Brien, Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha write to Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls in 5 states. On behalf of entire House & on my own behalf, I compliment Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on assuming the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He is one of the long-serving leaders of the country, with vast legislative & administrative experience: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu I appeal to all the members to be present in the House, to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu International Womens Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions & achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination & efforts that underline their achievements: Rajya Sabha Chairman I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh in Rajya Sabha Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan in Rajya Sabha 24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in Rajya Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices Petrol & diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre & Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am as Congress MPs raise slogans demanding a discussion over rise in fuel prices "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after slogans were raised by Congress MPs demanding a discussion on rise in fuel prices

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get the various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals.

Besides these mandatory agendas, the government has listed various bills for passage in the session which concludes on April 8.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan confident ahead of trust vote in Parliament

Some of the bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Crypto currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

The part two of the session is taking place at a time when political parties have their focus on elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The elections would take place in March-April.

Senior leaders of various parties, especially the regional ones, are likely to skip most of the House sittings to focus on campaigning.

The first part of the Budget session started on January 29 with the President''s address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Budget was tabled on February 1.

Thereafter, House proceedings were washed out for four consecutive days over the opposition''s demand for separate discussion on farm issues.

To compensate the session''s lost time, the House sat till midnight for several days.