Indian student killed in Ukraine: 22-year-old Chandan Jindal from Punjab second person to die, suffers stroke

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: An Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in the war-hit Ukraine on March 2 after suffering from a stroke, reports said.

Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to Hindustan Times reports, Jindal was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.

His father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

The Centre is also making efforts to bring back the body of a student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv a day ago.

With the airspace in Ukraine shut for passenger services, bringing back of bodies may take place through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians.

The report comes a day after Naveen SG, a 22-year-old Karnataka student in Kharkiv, died due to military shelling.