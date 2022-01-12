YouTube
    Second BJP minister quits UP government in 24 hours

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 12:Dara Singh Chauhan, a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has quit the BJP. He said that not enough was being done by the government for Dalits, Backward Class and the youth of the state.

    He said that the BJP formed the government with the support of Dalits. However the government did not serve them well, which is why I resigned. The next step would be to hold discussions with my people and then take a call on the future course of action, Singh said.

    He became the second minister after Swamy Prasad Maurya to quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet. Maurya announced that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. Six leaders have quit the BJP since yesterday.

    "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, the BJP would not have to face this," ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

    Maurya had joined the BJP after quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party. On Tuesday he announced that he was quitting as the Labour Minister of UP. He had alleged that the BJP had neglected the traders and backward class.

    Maurya who is a powerful OBC leader me Akhilesh Yadav, following which the latter put out a tweet welcoming the former.

