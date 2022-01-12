Candidates of SP, allies for 1st, 2nd phase of UP polls to be announced in a day or two

Second BJP minister quits UP government in 24 hours

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12:Dara Singh Chauhan, a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has quit the BJP. He said that not enough was being done by the government for Dalits, Backward Class and the youth of the state.

He said that the BJP formed the government with the support of Dalits. However the government did not serve them well, which is why I resigned. The next step would be to hold discussions with my people and then take a call on the future course of action, Singh said.

He became the second minister after Swamy Prasad Maurya to quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet. Maurya announced that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. Six leaders have quit the BJP since yesterday.

"I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, the BJP would not have to face this," ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January... I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have to face this: MLA Swami Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/9PCOqcAZG5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Maurya had joined the BJP after quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party. On Tuesday he announced that he was quitting as the Labour Minister of UP. He had alleged that the BJP had neglected the traders and backward class.

Maurya who is a powerful OBC leader me Akhilesh Yadav, following which the latter put out a tweet welcoming the former.