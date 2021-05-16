Second batch of Russian vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

In a first Hyderabad Metro creates special Green Corridor to transport heart for transplant

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 16: The second batch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine was administered Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad.

The first dose of Sputnik V, also the first foreign-made vaccine used in the country, was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot project.

COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt writes to Dr Reddy's for 67 lakh doses of Sputnik V

The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, according to Dr Reddy''s Laboratories.

"The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins," it said in a statement.

Currently, the imported dose is priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948 along with 5 per cent GST, which amounts to Rs 995.4 per dose.

The entry of Sputnik V in the Indian market makes it the third vaccine in the country, apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield.