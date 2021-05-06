Over 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs, says Centre

Second batch of 1.5 lakh Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine to arrive in India in next 2 days

New Delhi, May 06: India will receive the second consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia in the next two days. Another three million doses will be landing in Hyderabad with partner Dr Reddy's Laboratories by May-end.

In order to meet the increasing demand for vaccines, Moscow has decided to ramp up Sputnik V doses to more than five million next month and more than 10 million vaccines in July.

Earlier, Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has entered into a partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for clinical trials and supply of Sputnik V vaccine in India, said that the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of the Russian vaccine was re in Hyderabad.

The government last month allowed emergency use approval of the imported vaccines in India which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing).

The government has also waived customs duty on their imports.

The interim results of safety immunogenicity and efficacy from Russian phase 3 clinical trial have been published in the Lancet journal.

The vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of aged 18 years and above and should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with interval of 21 days.

The vaccine has to be stored at -18 C. The vaccine comprises two components I and II, which are not interchangeable.