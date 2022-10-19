Second accused identified as Imran arrested in Lucknow rape case

New Delhi, Oct 19: The second accused in the Lucknow gang rape case identified as Imran has been apprehended following a brief encounter.

Reports say that he tried to run away following which officials fired at his leg. Imran was arrested with arms and ammunition on him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Lucknow Prachi Singh said we got a tip-off about his location. Based on which our team followed the accused. Imran tried running away and we shot at his leg to stop him. Later he was arrested from the Kathota area, and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him.

The police had earlier arrested Akash Tiwari another accused in connection with case that was reported on October 1. On October 17 an officer in charge was suspended for negligence in a gang rape case in Lucknow. The in-charge Husdia Hussain Abbas is part of the local police team.

The girl was raped while she was returning to her residence on October 15. She was raped by an auto-driver and his accomplice. The police said after raping her, the accused left her at the Husdia intersection area.

Singh said that after the complaint by the rape survivor, the local police were negligent due to which the outpost in-charge was suspended.

