Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi named among world's top 10 regulators

New Delhi, Sep 26: Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi has been named among the top ten regulators in the world, according to a report. Tyagi, who took over the reins of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year, has been ranked at the seventh position among the top 10 regulators worldwide.

The rankings are part of the World's Most Influential People in Market Structure, also known as The Exchange Invest 1000 (EI1000), which was launched by Patrick Young & Exchange Invest. "Using a sophisticated methodology, the EI1000 index ranks individuals according to the level of influence these figures have on the sector," US-based Traders Magazine Online said in a report quoting the rankings in the list.

The list of ten regulators is topped by European Union's Commissioner (Competition) Margrethe Vestager and is followed by ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) Chairman Steven Maijoor, SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) Chairman Jay Clayton (3rd), CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) Chairman J Christopher Giancarlo (4th), China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Shiyu Liu (5th) and Financial Conduct Authority UK CEO Andrew Bailey (6th). After Tyagi, at the eighth spot is France's Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) President Gerard Rameix, followed by Securities and Futures Commission Hong Kong CEO Ashley Ian Alder (9th) and Financial Services Agency Japan, Vice Minister for International Affairs Ryozo Himino (10th). The index lists 1,000 most influential professionals in order of significance as measured by a series of algorithms and encompasses some 145 jurisdictions, as per the report.

Various criteria, including an individual's incumbency, project execution and involvement with industry associations as well as their thought power and leadership were taken into account, it added. The full EI1000 index includes 34 sub-categories covering everything from the 'top 10 overall', the most influential CEOs, entrepreneurs, women, regulators, politicians, industry associations, fintech and blockchain enthusiasts, dealmakers and overall visionaries, among others.

"It has taken over two years to create this index and involved reducing a long list of over 7,500 people to a short list of circa 1,500, before finalising the definite 1,000 most influential individuals in the world of exchanges and market structure," author of EI1000 Patrick Young was quoted as saying in the report of Traders Magazine.

