Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag meet Amit Shah over seat sharing

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP party chief Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of repeated warnings from LJP leader Chirag Paswan who has been asking the BJP to clear issues that it will be fighting on in the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

A key constituent of the ruling NDA, LJP has demanded at least six Lok Sabha seats and one in Rajya Sabha. The discussion between the BJP and LJP have been on for quite some time but nothing has come out as yet.

Notably, Chirag Paswan expressed dissatisfaction over no headway being made on the seat-sharing issue despite several meetings with the BJP leaders.

Chirag also distanced from the growing chorus for Ram temple in Ayodhya saying that it could be the agenda of one party but not of the whole NDA. He suggested that the BJP should stick to the developmental agenda and should not indulge in religion-based politics.

Speaking on the recent defeats in the three states, Paswan had said that the Congress raised the right issues but the BJP talked about Ram temple and Bajrang Bali. He was referring to Yogi Adityanath where the UP CM called Bajrang Bali was an Adivasi and Dalit.

The BJP has already lost ally RSLP in Bihar. RSLP chief Upendra Kushwaha is expected to join UPA today in New Delhi. He can also join the proposed Grand Alliance in Bihar.