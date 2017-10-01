Search for Geetha’s family continues, Sushma announces Rs 1 lakh reward

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday made a fervent appeal to locate the family of Geeta, the deaf-mute Indian woman who returned from Pakistan in 2015. She has appealed people to help Geeta in finding her parents. She has also announced a massive cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh for the person who is able to find Geeta's parents.

News of Geeta, a girl who was brought back to India from Pakistan, had made massive headlines in the year 2015.

Geeta was reportedly just 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station. She was adopted by Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani philanthropist attached to the Edhi Foundation, and lived with her in Karachi until October 2015, before returning to India.

However, despite efforts officials have not been able to locate her family. Several couples visited the institute in the recent past and claimed Geeta to be their daughter, but she did not recognise any of them. Geeta is currently staying at an institute for speech and hearing impaired in Indore.

The story of Geeta, Indian girl stuck in Pakistan for 14 years came into the limelight after the release of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Her cause has been spearheaded by Pakistani activist Ansar Burney and her arrival in India today might finally end a quest to find her family, one that has taken over a decade.

OneIndia News