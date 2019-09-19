Scrapping of Article 370 was for unity of India: Modi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the decision to scrap Article 370 was not that of the government, but of the people of India.

Addressing a public rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to suffer because of the wrong policies of the previous governments

"Our decision on J&K is for India's unity, to rid people of separatism and corruption," he said.

PM said the decision to abrogate Article 370 is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Implementation of India's constitution in totality in Jammu-Kashmir wasn't the decision of a govt alone, it's the disclosure of sentiments of 130 crore Indians. This decision is to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism, corruption," he added.

Asserting that he had promised to explore new ways to find a solution to the Kashmir problem. Modi said, "We had promised that we will make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. Today I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams."

On Wednesday, Fadnavis held a road show in Nashik, which covered all the three Assembly segments - Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central.

Recalling his visit to Maharashtra's Dindori in April before the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said the huge crowds at Nashik have broken the record of the numbers back then. People have come to bless Devendra Fadnavis.