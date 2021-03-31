Scorpio’s journey from Mulund to Ambani’s residence cracked, as NIA digs into motive

How Vaze tried to create an alibi for his absence from the spot where Hiran went missing

New Delhi, Mar 31: A phone handed over to suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze was used to contact the conspirators who eliminated Thane based businessman, Mansukh Hiran, the National Investigation Agency has said.

In its submissions before a Special Court, the NIA said that Waze and dismissed constable Vinayak Shinde attended a meeting where a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Hiran.

Further the NIA said that Waze's personal driver drove the explosives laden Sccorpio and parked it near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Waze was in an Innova that tailed the Scorpio. Hiran had on February 17. Parked the Scorpio on the Mulund-Airoli road on the pretext that it had developed a technical snag.

Hiran then handed over the keys at Waze's office, following which the driver collected the Scorpio the next day and drove it to Thane and parked it at the Saket housing society, where Waze resides.

On February 19, the driver took the vehicle and parked it at the police headquarters at Crawford Market. On February 21, he drove back to Waze's housing society. On February 25 the driver drove the vehicle to South Mumbai and parked the vehicle outside Ambani's residence early on February 26.

An NIA official tells OneIndia that the manner in which the entire crime is clear. However there are dots to join so that the motive behind the incident becomes clear. We are joining the dots and the motive will soon become clear the official also said.