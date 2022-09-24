Scorpio car swept by flash floods in AP even as driver tried to steer it away | WATCH

Flood fury: Pak sets up national disaster agency, says rebuild would need another USD10 bn

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 24: In a shocking incident, a Scorpio car was washed away due to flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh even as the driver in the car kept trying to move the vehicle to the other end. The video of the incident was captured on camera and has now gone viral.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, the four-wheeler is seen stuck in the middle of a flash flood and struggling to move forward. The driver visibly was trying his best to take the vehicle to the other end. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as the Scorpio was carried away by the flash flood.

The incident occurred at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district, the news agency said.

However, there is no update on the driver. Meanwhile, the clip has gone viral on social media sites.

Meanwhile, a few netizens questioned the driver whether he took courage to drive the car in flash flood after watching videos on social media sites. "The driver seems to have seen a lot of Bolero and Scorpio videos running in the water. Too much trust on shared video," a user posted.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A Scorpio car washed away due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district (23.09) pic.twitter.com/9FMGMyUOuR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Some even trolled Anand Mahindra, Chairman & Team member, Mahindra Group, on Twitter as the vehicle is manufactured by his company. "@anandmahindra any expert gyaani tweet on this?," a user questioned.

As far as the weather report in concerned, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh between September 23rd and 25.

Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 16:06 [IST]