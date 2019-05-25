Scindias and Congress unable to digest defeat in Guna

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, May 25: Senior Congress leader and heir of Royal Scindia family Jyotiraditya Scindia has tasted defeat in Guna Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia and the Congress high command are not able to digest the defeat as this was one of the two seats that the Congress had bagged in 2014 when the whole country was gripped with Modi wave. He had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya by a margin of 120792 votes.

The ironical part is that Jyotiraditya Scindia has become the first family member to lose the seat. Before him, no member of the Scindia family had lost the seat. The more humiliating part for him is that he has been defeated by not a BJP leader but by a former Congress worker who had worked under him.

'Congress has too many leaders but few workers'

The BJP had given the ticket to K.P. Yadav, who lost the last assembly elections. He had joined the BJP after the Congress denied him the ticket despite being close to Scindia.

Yadav defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia by a margin of 125549 votes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had been representing the seat in the Lok Sabha since 2002 bye-election, which was necessitated after the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash in 2001.

Guna is the Parliamentary constituency that has been the bastion of the Scindia family.

Grandmother of Jyotiraditya, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, was the first member of the family to enter politics. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Guna in 1957 on a Congress ticket. Later, she joined the Jan Sangh, present day BJP 's mother party, and won the seat four times from 1989 to 1998.

His father, Madhavrao Scindia, first won the seat as a Jan Sangh candidate in 1971, as an independent in 1977, and as Congress candidate in 1980 and 1999.

Considering the hegemony of Scindia family in Guna everyone was considering Yadav as a weak candidate.

Since Scindia has been made Western Uttar Pradesh in-charge, his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia had been taking care of the campaigning in Guna.

Even she had mocked at the status of Yadav during the campaigning.

When Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate supported of Scindia then his win was considered more certain.

To ensure record victory for Scindia who was busy in Uttar Pradesh, his supporters from other constituencies had been campaigning in Guna since the beginning.

Everyone in Congress is bewildered why Scindia lost the seat when he had undertaken developmental works in the constituency. On top of it, he used to spend 185 days a year in his constituency.

Reacting on his defeat, though Scindia has said that politics is a medium of social work for him but he and his near and dear ones are stunned.

However, he will have to set his future course of action for himself as it is the track record of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh that once it wins a Lok Sabha seat then it is very difficult for other parties to snatch that seat from it.