Taking load of some ministers, scores of new entrants expected at Cabinet reshuffle

Cabinet reshuffle on cards as names of Scindia, Sarma, Trivedi, Paras do the rounds

Scindia, Rane to Sonowal: List of leaders expected to get ministerial berth in Modi sarkar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: With a Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place soon, there could be seven new faces at the Centre.

The reshuffle that is likely to take place on July 7 is aimed at filling up 20 vacancies. The dispensation is likely to focus on younger leaders during the re-jig. A strong message ahead of the polls in several states next year including the all important state of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sent out during the expansion, sources tell OneIndia.

Ahead of anticipated Cabinet rejig, Scindia, Sonowal head to Delhi

Let us look at the likely new faces in the Cabinet:

Jyotiraditya Scindia: He joined the BJP in 2020. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain before leaving for Delhi.

Anupriya Patel: She has held the position of Union Minister in the past. She is part of the Apna Dal an important ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Narayan Rane: He is joined The BJP in October last year. He was expelled from the Shiv Sena after switching to the Congress. He then floated the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha.

R C P Singh and Lallan Singh: Both are part of the JD(U) an ally of the BJP. They are expected to get berths as the JD(U) does not have a representation at the Centre.

Sarbananda Sonowal: The former Assam Chief Minister is expected to get a berth in the Union Cabinet.

Shantanu Thakur: He is from the Matua community and is expected to be named a minister. He is a lawmaker from West Bengal and had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaldesh.

Nisith Pramanik: He is from West Bengal and is expected to be named minister. He is from the Rajbanshi community. He was with the Trinamool Congress before joining The BJP in 2019.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 16:48 [IST]