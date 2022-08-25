YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Scientist Samir V Kamat is the new DRDO chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. DRDO is the research and development wing of the Defence Ministry.

    Samir V Kamat
    Samir V Kamat

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kamat as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO from the date of his assumption of charge till he attains the age of 60 years, it said.

    DRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM off Odisha coastDRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM off Odisha coast

    The ACC also approved the appointment of Reddy as scientific adviser to the defence minister, the order said. Reddy was appointed as DRDO chief in August 2018 for two years. He was given two years' extension in the post in August 2020.

    Comments

    More SCIENTIST News  

    Read more about:

    scientist drdo

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X