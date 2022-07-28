YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Schools shut in J&K’s Ramban due to heavy rains

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, July 28: Schools and educational institutions have been shut in Ramban district after heavy rains lashed Jammu region on Thursday, triggering flashfloods and mudslides, officials said. The water level in Chinab river increased to a danger level of 35 feet and warning has been issued by authorities that it will rise further, a PTI report said.

    Schools shut in J&K’s Ramban due to heavy rains
    Representational Image

    The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has also been shut due to mudslides bringing hundreds of vehicles to halt on the route. "In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe", an official said.

    Army fires at Pakistani drone in JammuArmy fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu

    Authorities have advised people and children to stay away from waterbodies as heavy downpour has increased their water levels, they said.

    Comments

    More SCHOOLS News  

    Read more about:

    schools shut ramban heavy rains jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X