    Schools in Puducherry to be shut today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, Feb 16: All government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will have a holiday on February 16 (today) on account of Maasi Magam festival, an official said on Monday.

    In a press release, Puducherry government's Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami said the revision examinations would be held as scheduled on the day.

    Maasi Magam is an important festival and processional deities of many temples from within the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore for 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bathing) in Vaithikuppam coastal village.

    The festival takes place on the occasion of full moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March).

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:27 [IST]
