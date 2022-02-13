Schools, colleges reopening: Full list of states where classes will resume from February 14

Gyms, schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi; reduces night curfew time. All you need to know

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: As the cases of Coronavirus are on a decreasing trend across India, several state governments are relaxing COVID-19 curbs including reopening of schools and colleges to give a breather to students and their concerned parents.

Following is a list of schools where classes will resume from February 14:

Delhi

Schools for nursery to class 8 will open in Delhi from February 14. For classes 9th to 12th schools already reopened last week.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to reopen nursery and play schools from 16th of this month. The Government has also allowed trade fairs and increased the number of people attending weddings from 100 to 200 and funerals from 50 to 100.

The State Government said that Covid protocols have to be followed in all events. The regulations have been extended till the 2nd of March The decision was taken at the meeting led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to assess the Covid situation.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, in view of the declining trend in covid-19 cases, the state government has decided to re-open all schools from tomorrow. Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said, the necessary order in this regard with the instructions in detail will be issued soon.

Kerala

In Kerala, schools, kindergartens and Anganwadis will reopen tomorrow as the third wave Covid-19 transmission continues to decline. Regular classes in standard one to nine will restart in different batches and end by noon in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The weekend lockdown imposed on two occasions on recent Sundays has been lifted.

Meanwhile, Kerala yesterday reported 38 thousand 819 Covid-19 recoveries as positive cases dropped to 15 thousand 184. Test Positivity Rate is put at 20.5%.

The State's active cases have come down to one lakh 81 thousand 347.

Chandigarh

All government and private schools will open with full capacity in Chandigarh from February 14. Director of School Education Dr. Palika Arora has issued rules for the opening of schools, which will be mandatory to follow. Written permission from the guardian is mandatory for students to visit schools.

Odisha

Odisha schools for classes-I to VII which were scheduled to reopen from February 14 have been deferred till February 28. However, schools are allowed to open from the said date.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 14:24 [IST]