YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after Karnataka HC dismisses plea on Hijab row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 16: Schools and colleges reopened in Udupi a day after Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

    Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after Karnataka HC dismisses plea on Hijab row

    In an important verdict on Tuesday, the Karnataka HC dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions. The full bench of the HC concluded its hearing in the Hijab case saying that wearing the Hijab is not a part of essential religious practices in Islam.

    Prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which student could not object to, Karnataka High Court said while pronouncing judgment in Hijab row case.

    The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.

    On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.

    This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

    More SCHOOLS News  

    Read more about:

    schools karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X