School students tested corona positive

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Tirupur, Sep 15: 8 school children's tested positive of corona virus in Tirupur.

After the announcement of the reopen of the schools from September 1 to the classes 9 to 12th a major set back was found across the state of the rapid increase of corona virus to the school students and the teachers.

In Tirupur in a government school students of 8 tested positive of corona virus.

Similarly a student of Chinnasamy ammal corporation school in Tripur district contracted corona infection few days ago.

This was followed by a test for 220 plus two students at the school .

Corona testing were carried out to the 11 teachers working in the school.

Meanwhile the 8 students from the school tested positive who were into the class of plus two.

After the information the district collector Vineeth IAS inspected the school and ordered to close the school for three days from (15th to 17th).

The increase of corona numbers among the students has come as a shock to parents.

The corporation officials said that the test for corona is to be conducted for the class students of 9th and 10th in the school.