YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    School principal sentenced to death in Bihar for rape of student

    By
    |

    Patna, Feb 16: The principal of a school in Patna has been sentenced to death and a school teacher has been imprisoned for life by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student.

    Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed on Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal Arvind Kumar besides imposing on him a fine of ₹ one lakh.

    School principal sentenced to death in Bihar for rape of student
    Representational Image

    Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of ₹ 50,000.

    Explainer: How Sexual Harassment is different from Sexual Assault

    The case was reported in September 2018 when the survivor, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant after she was taken to a doctor by her parents who got worried over her frequent bouts of illness.

    She narrated her ordeal amid questions from her parents. A case was filed under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar sentenced

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X