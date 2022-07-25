YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for 'financial manoeuvres', says ED

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 25: Preliminary investigations have revealed that Arpita Mukherjee, known to be a "close associate" of arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, had been running at least 12 shell companies, primarily for "financial manoeuvres", a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

    School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for financial manoeuvres, says ED

    Documents "supporting the existence of such companies" have been recovered from Mukherjee's Joka flat during search operations conducted on Saturday evening, he said.

    ED sleuths also suspect involvement of a few lesser-known actors as well as people from different production houses in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the official said.

    Mukherjee has also acted in several Bengali and Oriya films.

    "We have found documents from Arpita's Joka flat which indicated that she was operating several shell companies for financial manoeuvres. We have documents of 12 such companies. There could be involvement of people in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, who, we believe, moved the money," the official told PTI.

    The ED is "keeping a close eye" on some people of Odisha and Tamil Nadu and may soon grill them, the agency official explained.

    "We are also trying to find out if Arpita has invested in any film production house. We have several documents, files, signed papers to suggest so," he added.

    A city court on Sunday remanded Mukherjee in one-day ED custody. She was arrested following marathon questioning at her residence, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X