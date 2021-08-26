School department minister on the debate about govt schools

Chennai, Aug 26: Spoken English classes for government schools in Tamil Nadu says school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi told the assembly that the former AIADMK chief minister had generously left the people's tax money in vain as the picture was featured in a free book bag kept for government school students.

The Legislature today held a debate on the school education department's grant request. In a subsequent response to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamoli, he said, "We are proud to be in this House, where the Speaker is the correspondent and the Chief Minister is the HM.

He said the Rs 32,599.54 crore allocated to the school education department was people's tax money and the Chief Minister had advised that it should be used properly for children's wealth.

The Chief Minister said that one in six people we meet in Tamil Nadu is a student and this department should be handled with care. Noting that the recovery of the Anna Centenary Library was a huge task, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister had instructed him to visit and inspect the library on the first day of his tenure.

We are going to undertake the main task of increasing learning capacity and reducing dropout. Although our students score high, they are very low in learning ability. We are the 23rd state in the country in terms of learning ability and the Chief Minister has advised to bring it within 10th place. He said the teaching movement has been announced at a cost of Rs 213.6 crore to enhance learning capacity.

In the last 10 years, 9 ministers have been transferred to this department and have played like a musical chair. When asked how to give marks to 12th class students, the Chief Minister, who considered 18 recommendations and acted like a student in it, made an excellent decision. It was accepted by 8.20 lakh students and only 19 students applied for re-examination, the minister said.

When we consulted the Chief Minister about the fact that 65 lakh unemployed book bags purchased for distribution to school children during the last regime contained photographs of former AIADMK chief ministers, we said that it could be replaced at a cost of Rs 13 crore. If it is people's tax money of Rs 13 crore, I will implement another scheme to benefit the school students. Letting go of their picture in that bookbag, he said he gave up talking generously.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi said that half an hour in the evening for students in grades 6-8 and Spoken English classes for students in grades 9 to 12 are being considered.

The Speaker welcomed the conduct of Spoken English classes to enhance the English speaking ability of government school students.

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 17:44 [IST]