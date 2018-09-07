SCERT Odisha teachers’ training results 2018 declared, website not responding, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 7: The SCERT Odisha teachers' training results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The state council for education research and training issued merit list of students who qualified the entrance exam for courses including Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Masters in Education ( M.Ed), and M.Phil (education).

Candidates can check their names in the common merit list at the official website of scert.samsodisha.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling session for admission in different colleges.

Post the declaration, candidates, however, alleged that the website is not opening and they cannot open the link to check their results. The B.Ed, M.Ed, D.El.Ed, B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Phil results were published on the official website - scert.samsodisha.gov.in

How to check SCERT 2018 result

Go to scert.samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage of the official website, you will find the SCERT Common Merit List 2018 Exam Result link.

Once you click on the link, it will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your SCERT 2018 registration number and other details as required.

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout