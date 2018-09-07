  • search

SCERT Odisha teachers’ training results 2018 declared, website not responding, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 7: The SCERT Odisha teachers' training results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The state council for education research and training issued merit list of students who qualified the entrance exam for courses including Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Masters in Education ( M.Ed), and M.Phil (education).

    SCERT Odisha teachers

    Candidates can check their names in the common merit list at the official website of scert.samsodisha.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling session for admission in different colleges.

    Post the declaration, candidates, however, alleged that the website is not opening and they cannot open the link to check their results. The B.Ed, M.Ed, D.El.Ed, B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Phil results were published on the official website - scert.samsodisha.gov.in

    How to check SCERT 2018 result

    Go to scert.samsodisha.gov.in

    On the homepage of the official website, you will find the SCERT Common Merit List 2018 Exam Result link.

    Once you click on the link, it will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your SCERT 2018 registration number and other details as required.

    Submit

    View results

    Download results

    Take a printout

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue