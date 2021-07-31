Scared of discussion in Parliament over price rise: Priyanka Gandhi slams centre

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that it is "scared" of a discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise.

    priyanka gandhi

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

    "They are used to questions like 'how do you eat mangoes', therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on issues "directly related" to the people. The protests are over a "non-issue, non-serious issue", said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 17:14 [IST]
