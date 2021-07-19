SC wants Kerala govt’s reply for lifting restrictions during Bakrid

Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision by the Kerala government which agreed to lift restrictions for celebration of Bakrid dispute an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The court asked the government to file its reply by today evening on the concerns raised in the petition.

The matter will be heard next on Tuesday. The petitioner accused the government of not acting on the advise of medical practitioners and cited news reports that suggested the decision was based on talks between Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and traders.

The Kerala government lifted restrictions following pressure from the religious groups as well as traders.

The traders had threatened to resume operations notwithstanding curbs.

The Indian Medical Association had criticised the move to ease restrictions and called it unwarranted in times of a medical emergency.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 13:08 [IST]