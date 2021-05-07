SC upholds Karnataka HC order on supply of more oxygen to state

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge made by the Centre against an order of the Karnataka High Court which directed an increase in supply of daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state to 1,200 MT from the present 962 MT per day.

The matter was herd by a Bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud. The government said it is doing its best to meet the need of various states and the order passed by the HC would hamper its efforts to supply oxygen to other states.

"It is most important to note that the entire nation is feeling the effects of the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 Coronavirus and in such a situation it is imperative that the limited resources available at the disposal of the entire nation be put to its most judicious use, keeping in mind the overall situation in the country. Thereby, passing directions in the nature and manner the HC has done, would ultimately lead to mismanagement of resources and create a further chaotic environment in an already overburdened system," the Centre said in its petition.

Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi everyday until further orders: SC tells Centre

The Centre also said that the HC failed to consider the rationale behind allocation of certain amounts of oxygen to each state and purely on the basis of purported shortage in the city of Bangalore, passed directions which, if fulfilled, will have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of Covid-19.