    SC to hear pleas challenging validity of demonetisation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Demonisation on Wednesday, six years after the controversial move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the pleas tomorrow.

    The apex court is expected to fix the date of a detailed hearing.

    The matter was referred to the Constitution Bench on December 16, 2016, but the bench was yet to be constituted.

    The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, had declared that high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will no longer be legal tender from November 8-9 midnight. He had said the Government has declared a "decisive war" against black money and corruption.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
    X