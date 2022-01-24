SC to hear plea against Centre’s refusal to renew NGO licences

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Supreme Court will hear a plea against the Centre's refusal to renew licences needed to receive foreign fundings for scores of NGOs.

The plea filed by the Global Peace Initiative said that the cancellation of licences can have a debilitating effect on COVID-19 relief efforts as the country is battling the third wave.

The plea further sought for an extension of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licences of these NGOs at least until COVID-19 remains a national disaster. The sudden and arbitrary cancellation of FCRA registration of thousands of these NGOs violates the rights of the organisations, their workers as well as the millions of Indians who they serve," the petitioners said.

"This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the COVID-19 virus... The cancellation of the licenses of close to 6000 NGOs at this time will hamper relief efforts and lead to denial of aid to citizens in need," the petition further added.