YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC to hear plea against Centre’s refusal to renew NGO licences

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The Supreme Court will hear a plea against the Centre's refusal to renew licences needed to receive foreign fundings for scores of NGOs.

    The plea filed by the Global Peace Initiative said that the cancellation of licences can have a debilitating effect on COVID-19 relief efforts as the country is battling the third wave.

    SC to hear plea against Centre’s refusal to renew NGO licences

    The plea further sought for an extension of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licences of these NGOs at least until COVID-19 remains a national disaster. The sudden and arbitrary cancellation of FCRA registration of thousands of these NGOs violates the rights of the organisations, their workers as well as the millions of Indians who they serve," the petitioners said.

    "This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the COVID-19 virus... The cancellation of the licenses of close to 6000 NGOs at this time will hamper relief efforts and lead to denial of aid to citizens in need," the petition further added.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court ngos

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X