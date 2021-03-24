SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea today for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Sabarimala issue pending in Supreme Court, nothing to be debated now: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the plea by Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate "impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. His petition has been listed before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and R Subhash Reddy.

In his plea to the apex court, Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be arbitrary and illegal.

As an interim relief, Singh sought stay of the operation of his transfer order and direction to the state government, the Centre and the CBI to immediately take in its custody the CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh.

Mumbai cop Anup Dange alleges Param Bir Singh shielded people with Underworld links

In his eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh on Saturday claimed Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

Singh had also alleged in the letter that Deshmukh had called Mumbai police API Sachin Waze around mid-February at the ministers official residence and told him to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

Singh has alleged that Deshmukh had called police officer Sachin Waze around mid-February at his official residence and asked him to help with collecting funds from bars and restaurants.

Waze is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the recovery of the vehicle containing gelatin sticks and a threat letter which was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai last month.