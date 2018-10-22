SC to decide tomorrow when to take up petitions against Sabarimala verdict

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Supreme Court will tomorrow take up the hearing of writ and review petition with regard to the entry of women in age group 10-50 in Kerala's Sabarimala temple. There are 19 review petitions pending before the Supreme Court in connection with the Sabarimala temple.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi led Bench said that he Court is aware that there are 19 petitions and will decide on the listing tomorrow.

The Supreme Court on October 9 had turned down a request for an urgent hearing of a review petition against its September 28. "The review petition will be listed in the usual course," said a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph in response to the request for an early hearing before the Supreme Court goes on vacation on October 12.

The restriction on women was first challenged in Kerala High Court which ruled in 1991 that it was part of an age-old tradition and not discriminatory under the Constitution. In 2006, the Indian Young Lawyers Association had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the practice, saying it was discriminatory in nature and against gender justice.