Ukraine evacuation: No stone left unturned says govt, SC suggests information on website

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that students stranded earlier at Odessa in Ukraine have crossed over to Romani. He also said that they would be brought back in a special flight tonight.

The AG, K K Venugopal was making the submission after a petition had been filed seeking a direction to the Centre to evacuate Indian students from the war-hit Ukraine.

The AG said that the Prime Minister had a meeting with ministers this morning for expediting the evacuation of the remaining Indians from Ukraine. The court said that it appreciated the efforts of the government. The Bench also shared concerns of the parents about the safe evacuation of their children in Ukraine.

The AG also said that 17,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated. India has experience in evacuation, the AG said while citing the Kuwait situation where over a lakh Indians were evacuated. He also said that the government is leaving no stone unturned bring all Indians back.

The SC also suggested that the government could maintain a website for updating information about how many Indians have been brought from Ukraine and how many are yet to be brought back. The court said that the identities of those yet to be brought back could also be updated as this would relieve parents of their anxiety. The AG said that he would convey this message to the government.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Thursday said, " we feel bad for the students, but can we ask Russia's President to stop the war?"

We have all the sympathies with the student. The government of India is doing its work. We still ask the Attorney General what can be done, the Bench had also observed. The petition sought a directive to rescue over 200 Indian students who are stranded on the borders of Ukraine.