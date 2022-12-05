SC slams Punjab govt over illegal liquor menace in state

No arrest, but appear before CBI at neutral venue, SC to Kolkata top cop

New Delhi, Dec 05: Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Punjab government over rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the state. The top court observed that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the state of Punjab.

"The Punjab government is only filing FIRs and further action is not being taken. The government should list out specific steps taken to curb the menace of manufacturing illegal liquor," the apex court said.

The top court was hearing a plea arising out of a September 2020 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had disposed of a petition seeking transfer of some FIRs registered in Punjab in relation to distillation of spurious liquor, its sale and inter-state smuggling, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high court had disposed of the plea in terms of the statement made by the state's counsel who had assured the court that concerns raised by petitioners would be duly dealt with and suitable action be initiated, if necessary.

"Drug problem is increasing in Punjab. Illegal manufacture of alcohol and drugs should be stopped. It's affecting the health of people," said Justice MR Shah.

"It is a border state if somebody wants to finish the country, they will start with the borders, It's very easy to finish the youth, by drugs, by this... Extra caution has to be taken," the judge said.

The court also gave time to file a detailed counter on what concrete steps can be taken to curb illicit liquor and how the amount of penalty can be utilised, maybe for awareness campaigns or increasing the manpower.

"The top court also directed the State to come out with a circular to have an inquiry that if any illegal drug is found, concerned local police may be held responsible for not keeping vigil, according to Live Law.

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 16:22 [IST]