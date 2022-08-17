Setting up of Haj Committees: State to inform SC in two weeks

Working woman's statutory right to avail maternity leave cannot be just taken away: SC

Explained: What the SC said and how is Talaq-e-Hasan different from triple talaq

For triple talaq victims, judicial verdict in favor but social verdict still against them!

SC seeks response of Centre, EC on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

Explained: What the SC said and how is Talaq-e-Hasan different from triple talaq

The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:41 [IST]