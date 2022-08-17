India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC seeks response of Centre, EC on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

    SC seeks response of Centre, EC on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs
    File photo of Supreme Court

    Explained: What the SC said and how is Talaq-e-Hasan different from triple talaqExplained: What the SC said and how is Talaq-e-Hasan different from triple talaq

    The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court nris pil election commission

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X