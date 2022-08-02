YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.

    SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the respondents based on as many as eight petitions, including the ones filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur and TMC leader Saket Gokhale.

    Bill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken upBill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken up

    Lawyer M L Sharma had filed the first petition on the issue.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court central vigilance commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X