SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director
New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the respondents based on as many as eight petitions, including the ones filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur and TMC leader Saket Gokhale.
Bill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken up
Lawyer M L Sharma had filed the first petition on the issue.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 13:44 [IST]