SC says no to producing finger prints of Jayalalithaa

The Supreme Court has stayed an order which had ordered Jayalalithaa's fingerprints to be shared.

The Madras High Court had directed the Bengaluru Central Jail and the UIDAI to share Jayalalithaa's fingerprints.

The Madras HC had decided to compare former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's thumb impression on documents relating to a bypoll last year, with the late leader's fingerprints available with the Parappana Agrahara jail at Bengaluru.

Justice P Velmurugan had asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to furnish Jayalalithaa's thumb impression details to the court.

The superintendent of central prison at Parappana Agrahara and UIDAI regional officer, who handles Aadhaar, should give fingerprints' details to the court by December 8, the judge had said.

The matter relates to a petition filed by P Saravanan, DMK candidate for the November 2016 Thirupparankundram Assembly bypoll, challenging the election of AIADMK's A K Bose.

OneIndia News