ICAI CA: In-person exam can take place, consider op-out option for COVID-19 affected students says SC

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: Chartered Accountants in-person exams can take place, the Supreme Court said today. The court also said that students affected by COVID-19 should be given an opt-out option.

The court was hearing three separate petitions relating to the upcoming Chartered Accountant exam 2021, scheduled to be held in July. The petitioners had sought for the postponement of the exam and also a provision for an opt out apart from extra attempt to be given to the candidates to fail to appear in the July exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitions are before a Bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose.

The notification dated June 5, which came under challenge stated that students do not have the choice to opt out before and during the exams and carry forward all the benefits. The petitioners also sought for the postponement of the CA exams from July 6 to any period when the COVID-19 situation normalises or until the teachers, students and invigilators are fully vaccinated.

Further the petitioners had also sought directions to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for allowing an additional attempt for any candidate who fails to appear in the July exams. The ICAI had opposed the plea for postponement.