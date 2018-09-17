SC restrains warring couple from filing more cases as they have 67 of it already

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court has restrained an estranged couple from Bengaluru from filing any new case against each other since they already have 67 cases between them over the last seven years of litigation.

The bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph said, "We restrain both from instituting any fresh litigation in relation to the pending disputes, be it criminal or civil against each other or the members of their family or against the school where the child is now studying, or advocates on either side, without express permission from the High Court."

Married in May 2002 in Bengaluru, the couple went to the US, where they had a son in 2009. Subsequently, the relationship soured. The woman, an MBA, returned to her parental home with the child. The husband accused her of depriving him of his child's love. So far the man has filed 58 cases against the woman, and the wife has filed 9 cases against the husband.

The cases cover a variety of charges, from dowry harassment and domestic violence to contempt of court. The couple are also sparring over visiting rights and child custody.

On April 23, the apex court was appalled just to find a couple fighting as many as 67 cases against each other.