    SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh's plea seeking urgent hearing on Monday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The Supreme Court on Saturday has dismissed the plea of one of the four convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case Mukesh Singh.

    Mukesh had sought an urgent hearing of his plea on Monday.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    However, the apex court said today that it will hear the plea on March 16.

    Mukesh moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking restoration of all his legal remedies, alleging that his lawyers had misled him.

    The plea, filed through advocate ML Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged "criminal conspiracy" and "fraud" hatched by the Centre, Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

    Earlier, SC had rejected the plea of convict Mukesh against the rejection of mercy petition by President Ran Nath Kovind, saying all relevant records, the verdict of courts were placed by MHA before the President.

    SC had earlier had said that there is no merit in the contention.

    A trial court on Thursday issued fresh warrants with March 20 , 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
