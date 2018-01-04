SC refuses to quash forgery case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to quash charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in an alleged corruption and forgery case.

Tytler was allegedly actively involved in the forgery of the letter, written on letter head of Makan, which was purportedly addressed to the Prime Minister for easing visa norms for a Chinese telecom firm in 2009.

The Petition before the Court had challenged an order passed by the Trial Court in December, 2015, wherein the duo was directed to face trial for the forged letter.

The impugned order had been pronounced after a complaint was filed by the then Minister of State for Home Ajay Maken, who had alleged that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the former PM by Verma, seeking to ease business visa norms.

The forged letter was given to a China-based telecom firm with the purpose of wrongful assuring them of visa extension in India. Verma had allegedly demanded one million dollars from the firm showing the letter but the money did not exchange hands.

Acting on the complaint of Maken, CBI had registered a case against Verma last year under section 469 of the IPC which relates to forgery for purpose of harming reputation.

Tytler denied allegations against him saying, "This is all rubbish. I have just came to know about it. There is no truth in it."

Charges had then been framed against Tytler for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act dealing with taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant.

OneIndia News