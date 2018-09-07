  • search

SC refuses to lift shoot-at-sight orders against man-eating Tigress, says human life matters

    New Delhi, Sep 7: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the shoot at sight order for a man-eating tigress in Maharashtra.

    "Why has the shooting order been passed by the High Court? Is it because she has been declared a man-eater? Human life matters," said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra while refusing to interfere with the shoot at sight order for a man-eating tigress in Maharashtra.

    The CJI said that he was not in favour of allowing an urgent hearing of the appeal from the High Court or to stay the order in the meantime.

    The tiger, which had killed two persons Gulab Mokashe of Vedshi village (August 5), Waghuji Raut of Vihirgaon (August 11) and Nagorav Junghare of Pimpalshenda (August 28) have caused a lot of public anger.

    After the first two deaths, the forest department had decided to capture the tigress and her cubs but the third death ans subsequent public anger forced a rethink.

    According to The Indian Express, a 'shoot' order was issued for the same tigress in January following two deaths in the area. Some wildlife activists had then moved the HC.

    The 'shoot' order was stayed and changed to "capture only" as per the HC's directive.

    The man-animal conflict has resulted in scores of human deaths in Vidarbha region.

    Friday, September 7, 2018
