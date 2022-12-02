YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay of Delhi MCD polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 2: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held on December 4.

    SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay of Delhi MCD polls

    A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said with the passage of time, the plea has become infructuous.

    The counsel for petitioner 'National Youth Party’ said they are challenging the delimitation of wards done for the poll and seeking stay of the municipal elections.

    The bench said the polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday and it cannot interfere at this juncture.

    'Dry days' in Delhi for 3 days ahead of MCD polls'Dry days' in Delhi for 3 days ahead of MCD polls

    The petitioner has challenged the November 9 order of the Delhi High Court by which it had refused to interfere with the municipal polls and dismissed the plea.

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay the municipal elections scheduled for December 4. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the State Election Commission (SEC) had already issued a notification and it would remain unchanged.

    The SEC announced the election schedule on November 4, according to which polling for 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. On Wednesday, three petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and their reservation were listed before the high court. The bench issued notices on the petitions and asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the SEC to respond to them, while listing the pleas for further hearing on December 15.

    During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the elections till the pleas were heard. However, the Bench turned down the request, saying, "Once the elections are notified, we can't stay it."

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court mcd polls

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X