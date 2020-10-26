SC refuses to entertain plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian.

The Court asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach Bombay High Court with it.

The Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stated that Bombay High Court was hearing several such similar cases, and that it was well acquainted with the evidence and the officers investigating the case.

However, the Bench also observed that the petitioner can still approach the Apex Court "if not satisfied with the High Court order."

Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The PIL said that if the top court, after perusal of the investigation report by the Mumbai police, finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The plea states that both Rajput and Salian died under suspicious circumstances and at the "peak of their successful professional career and as per the statements of witnesses they both were upset as some projects of them were sabotaged and taken back from them and some of the projects were not working out and many were getting cancelled or delayed."