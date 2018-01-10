Supreme Court re-opens investigation into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed to re-investigated 186 anti-Sikh riot cases, closed earlier by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Supreme Court said it would set up a three-member committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, for re-investigation of the cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for its consideration and appointment in the proposed SIT.

A total of 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots. Delhi alone accounted for 2,733 deaths while the rest occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Prima facie it was found that there are 186 riot cases which will be re-investigated by the SIT.

In February 2015, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate criminal cases filed in Delhi in relation to the 1984 Sikh massacre.

Over two years and three-term extensions later, the SIT finally stated in 2017 that it had closed 241 cases and filed charges in just 12 cases. Justice Nanavati Commission had recommended reopening of only four of them but the BJP wanted re-investigation of all the cases.

