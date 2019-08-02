SC orders immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Friday has ordered immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar jail in Delhi.

The jailed uncle of Unnao rape survivor had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of conspiring to kill his family and said he has all the evidence against Sengar.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, while her two aunts were killed when the car they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck. All of them were on their way to meet Singh in Rae Bareli jail.

The maternal uncle has been in jail in connection with a nearly two-decade-old case for beating Sengar's brother.

Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.

The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar. A four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.