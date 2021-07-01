40 houses destroyed in post poll Bengal violence, we are being attacked by goons says NHRC official

SC notice to Centre, Bengal govt on plea seeking probe into post poll violence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre, West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India on a petition that sought for an independent probe into the post poll violence in the state.

While the petitioner also made West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee a party in the case, the court has not ordered issuance of notice to her. The plea sought a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the causes and reasons for the post poll violence in the state.

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court had on June 18 directed the chairperson of NHRC to constitute a committee to examine all cases about alleged human rights violations in incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The bench, hearing a bunch of PILs alleging post-poll violence in the state, had directed that the committee will examine all the cases, the complaints of which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, and "may be by visiting the affected areas" submit a report before it about the present situation.

The panel would also suggest steps to be taken so that the alleged victims can peacefully live in their houses and carry on with their occupation or business to earn their livelihood, the bench had directed.

The five-judge Bench had on June 21 dismissed a prayer of the West Bengal government for recalling the order passed in respect of the PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll violence.

Thursday, July 1, 2021