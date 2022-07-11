SC may decide fate of Eknath Shinde regime today

New Delhi, July 11:The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a clutch of petitions on Maharashtra political crisis, which may eventually decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime.

The bench will be hearing a plea filed by Thackeray camp challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra, trust vote issues, appointment of chief whip in the Assembly by the newly-elected speaker and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Sena MLAs.

All these cases were directed to be listed by the vacation benches of the court on July 11, which is the first day after the Supreme Court reopens post its summer vacations.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Desai has challenged the Governor's June 30 decision to invite a coalition of the Shinde faction and the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray-led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 during which a new speaker was elected to the House. They also challenged subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde led coalition had proved its majority.

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Uddhav camp argued that 16 MLAs who are facing disqualification proceedings should not have participated in the floor test. The Uddhav camp has also filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

With at least four different petitions still pending before the top court, all eyes are on what the Supreme Court will do in this case.