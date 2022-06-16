'Demolitions can only happen as per law', SC seeks replies of UP govt on demolition of houses

Supreme Court Sitting Judge MR Shah suffers massive heart attack in Himachal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 16: Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment. Details about his health condition are not yet known. MR Shah suffered the heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted that Justice Shah suffered the attack in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements were being made to rush him to Delhi. "Praying to God for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah is a Judge of Supreme Court of India. He is former Chief Justice of Patna High Court. He is also former Judge of Gujarat High Court. He is going to retire on 15 May 2023.

Born on 16 May 1958, Justice Shah was enrolled as an Advocate on 19 July 1982 and practiced in the Gujarat High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Service and Company matters and specialized in land, constitutional, Education, Excise, Custom matters.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on 7 March 2004 and appointed Permanent Judge on 22 June 2005. He was appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court on 12 August 2018. He was appointed Judge of Supreme Court of India on 2 November 2018.